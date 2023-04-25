CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois women's basketball added transfer Shay Bollin to the program on Tuesday, according to head coach Shauna Green.
Bollin, a sophomore from Duke, will join the program for the 2023-24 season.
Bollin averaged 2.4 points and 1.0 rebound in 41 minutes of action as a true freshman.
"I chose Illinois for numerous reasons: the staff, the players, the facilities, the alumni base and so much more are all elite," shared Bollin. "Most importantly, it's very evident how Coach Green has so quickly been able to build a genuine, competitive culture at Illinois."
Bollin played her prep ball at Bridgewater – Raynham Regional High School. Bollin ranked as high as No. 26 overall in the class of 2022 before finishing with a final ranking of No. 33 by ESPNW.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.