CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Big Ten has revealed conference opponents for the 2022-23 women's basketball season.
Illinois will be looking to capitalize off of a successful first season with Shauna Green at the helm.
Look below to to see our first look at Illinois' 2023-24 schedule.
|Illinois Women's Basketball 2023-24 Big Ten Opponents
|Home and Away
|Home Only
|Away Only
|Indiana
|Minnesota
|Iowa
|Maryland
|Ohio State
|Michigan State
|Michigan
|Rutgers
|Penn State
|Nebraska
|Wisconsin
|Purdue
|Northwestern
