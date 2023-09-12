Illinois women's basketball to play Notre Dame in Citi Shamrock Classic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois women's basketball program has released their first matchup of the 2023-24 season.
The Fighting Illini will face off against Notre Dame from the nation's capital on Saturday, Nov. 18, in the second-annual Citi Shamrock Classic. Game time is scheduled for 12 p.m. CT.
The game will be televised on NBC.
"We are thrilled to take part in this year's Citi Shamrock Classic and have the opportunity to spotlight not only the sport of women's basketball, but also women leaders on the heels of the 50th anniversary of Title IX," shared Illinois head coach Shauna Green. "The events surrounding our game against Notre Dame provide our student-athletes with the chance to network, connect, and give back in our country's capital. On top of all of that, we can't wait to compete against an elite team on the court on national television - this is great for women's basketball!"
Tickets for the 2023 Citi Shamrock Classic will go on sale to the public Thursday, Set. 28.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
