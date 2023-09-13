CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Women's Basketball has released its non-conference schedule for the 2023-24 season.
The schedule includes seven home games and one true road game against Marquette on Nov. 11.
The Illini will also play in the Shamrock City Classic against Notre Dame on Nov. 18 in Washington D.C. In addition, the Orange and Blue will play in the West Palm Beach Classic on Dec. 20 and 21. Opponents for the event will be announced at a later date.
You can find the full schedule attached to this article.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.