CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- A big congrats to the Illinois women's golf team who won their first ever Big 10 Championship on Sunday.
The Illini were lead by 5th year senior Crystal Wang who finished the final round shooting 9-under, setting a Big Ten Championship record for the lowest single-round score.
Wang also won the individual medal honors by a dominating 12 strokes.
