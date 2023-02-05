Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.