CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - It seems like every time Illinois women's basketball drops a game, they end up coming back the next game with vengeance.
And that was certainly the case Sunday against Minnesota.
The Illini took down Minnesota at the State Farm Center 69-62.
Adalia McKenzie had an impressive 20 points, the most she has had since December. Makira Cook was the Illini's leading scorer with 21 points.
Illinois will head to Nebraska on Thursday to take on Minnesota.
