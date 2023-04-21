CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Fans got to see the Orange and Blue back in action for the first time since the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Illinois hosted an open scrimmage on Friday in what was originally supposed to be their annual Orange and Blue Spring Game. The spring game was modified to a scrimmage due to weather.
Friday's scrimmage wraps up spring ball for Illinois. Their season will kickoff when they host Toledo on Sept. 2.
