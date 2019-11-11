DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- There were big time plays made in the historic Michigan State comeback and the Big Ten conference recognized it.
Also, a freshman on the Illini basketball team was recognized by the conference as well.
The Co-Offensive Player of the Week in the Big Ten was Josh Imatorbhebhe who had four catches for a career-high 178 yards and two touchdowns. The 178 receiving yards is the most by an Illinois player ever against MSU.
The Co-Defensive Player of the Week in the Big Ten was Sydney Brown. He had 13 total tackles against the Spartans which included a game-high eight solo stops. He also had two interceptions including a 76 yard pick six during the Illini's 27-point fourth quarter.
On the hardwood, Kofi Cockburn was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. During the first week of the regular season, Cockburn averaged a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds per game. The 7 foot, 290 pound freshman from Kingston, Jamaica is also shooting 60 percent from the field.