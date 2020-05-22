DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It's a trip that literally took this father-son duo around the globe, but it all started in Decatur and that's where Monty Wilson, Sr. and Jr. will be spending Memorial Day weekend.
One is a perimeter threat, the other a bruiser inside. One played at Eisenhower, the other MacArthur. One played Division-I, the other won an NAIA national championship. They've played in more than a dozen countries combined at the professional level. But no matter their differences, basketball has always been a common bond for Monty Wilson, Sr. and Monty Wilson, Jr.
In this extended WAND Sports interview, Gordon Voit talks with the father-son duo about their crazy experiences playing overseas basketball (where benches were shielded by protective plastic shells) to the NCAA Tournament, to Junior's famous game-winning shot in the NAIA Final Four, to a scouting report on each other to a difficult question: Who's the toughest player you've ever had to guard?
