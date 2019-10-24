CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- If Jermaine Hamlin feels whiplash from his roller coaster of a summer, it'd be hard to blame him.
As his senior season came to a close this spring, the 6-foot-9 shotblocker held offers from the likes of North Dakota, Eastern Illinois and Purdue-Fort Wayne.
Normally that'd be the end of the recruiting process.
Because he chose to go to prep school to work on his game, Hamlin was able to play for the Brad Beal Elite AAU program on the Nike EYBL circuit.
Then he blew up.
When Illinois head coach Brad Underwood saw him at the tail end of the AAU season, he felt like it was time to pull the trigger.
In a matter of a few weeks Hamlin's stock had soared, and now he was heading to the Big Ten.
The high-flying forward joins WAND Sports' Gordon Voit to discuss that meteoric rise, practicing against big names like Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Kofi Cockburn, Illinois staff member Geoff Alexander and more. Plus Lincoln legend Neil Alexander gives a full breakdown of Hamlin's game and the story of how his recruitment took off.