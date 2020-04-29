SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- If you have an All-Time 5 lineup of the greatest basketball players to ever come through Lanphier High School, you had better have Doug Collins running point.
The accolades are there: 1991 Big 8 Defensive Player of the Year at Iowa State, second in the league in assists (5.8), 14.3 points per game as a senior.
[VIDEO: 40 MINUTES WITH SPRINGFIELD LEGEND DOUG COLLINS]
The springy 6-1 guard could beat defenses with his quicks or with his passing ability. But did you also know he has credit for giving fellow Cyclone Fred Hoiberg the famous nickname "The Mayor"?
Now his most recent chapter: 21 years of coaching, and he just reached his highest peak yet: getting his Lanphier girls team to State in Class 3A this past season.
In this 40-minute extended cut interview, Collins talks about everything from his heroes growing up in Springfield to his Lanphier playing days with the likes of Ed Horton to his junior college days to Iowa State and even rookie camp with the Phoenix Suns as well as a college all-star event in Tokyo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.