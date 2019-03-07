CHAMPAIGN -- When asked after the game if his team showed a lack of urgency, Ayo Dosunmu responded with the following: "Of course, a blind man could've saw that."
Indiana (16-14, 7-12) did whatever it wanted on offense, blowing Illinois out on Senior Night, 92-74.
With their NCAA Tournament hopes hanging by a thread Archie Miller's team put on a clinic, shooting 55.4 percent from the field (36-65). Five players scored in double figures. Juwan Morgan led the way with a game-high 20 points.
Head coach Brad Underwood compared his team to a cell phone with dwindling battery life: "We just had a complete lack of energy."
Dosunmu led the Illini with 16 points. Giorgi Bezhanishvili had 15 and 8 rebounds, despite battling a sinus infection. Aaron Jordan scored 11 points in his final home game.
Illinois (11-19, 7-12) will look to avoid falling into the bottom four of the conference standings when they wrap up the season Saturday at Penn State.