MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health has given the green light to Stage 2 of the IHSA's return to sports. The biggest items in this new wave of guidelines: sport-specific equipment is back in, and permitted group size is larger.
Up to 50 athletes may work out in a properly sanitized, monitored environment at a time as opposed to 10 under the previous rules.
Stage 2 (which corresponds to Phase 4 of the overall statewide plan) and all other decisions are essentially a negotiation between the Illinois Department of Public Health and an 11-member group of medical professionals called the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.
One of the four athletic trainers on the committee is Mt. Zion's Dustin Fink, who shares his thoughts plus the differences of opinion between the IDPH and IHSA council.
