DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The infamous "black cat curse" is one of the most mysterious moments in baseball history, one that weaves together the Cubs, their epic collapse in the fall of 1969, allegations of the occult, Ron Santo's bodyguards and an irate Leo Durocher.
In this special WAND Sports interview, Decatur native Roe Skidmore provides a behind-the-scenes peek at that fateful day at Shea Stadium in New York. The Eisenhower graduate was in the dugout and directly across from the cat as it ran past Ron Santo in the dugout.
Join Skidmore and WAND's Gordon Voit for an extra-special three-minute interview about what it was like to be inside the eye of the storm that was the 1969 pennant chase.