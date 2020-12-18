CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini will take on Penn State tomorrow in their first game without Lovie Smith.
Offensive coordinator Rod Smith with step in as interim head coach for the game.
It's been quite a year for Illini football players first their season gets postponed, then it starts, then they have a game canceled and now they're head coach was let go.
A whirlwind season to say the least and Illinois will have to find some motivation tomorrow evening.
