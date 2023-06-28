SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Tomorrow is the big day
The Memorial Health Championship is set to tee off Thursday. 150 Korn Ferry Tour players are flocking to Panther Creek Country Club in Springfield.
The field is looking pretty orange and blue. Former Illini golfers like Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Michael Feagles and Luke Guthrie are set to participate.
What a start Dumont de Chassart has had on Korn Ferry Tour. He won his pro debut at the BMW Charity Pro Am, finished second in the Wichita Open, and he is looking to continue to impress at the Memorial Championship this weekend.
