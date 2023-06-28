Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.