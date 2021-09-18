CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) -- Two rivals met up at O'Brien Field as Eastern Illinois hosted Illinois State.
The Redbirds won a fantastic game, 31-24 as ISU Head Coach Brock Spack becomes the program's all-time wins leader with 87.
Check out the highlights.
