BLOOMINGTON, IL. (WAND-TV) -- After officially opening up Fall camp last week, the ISU Redbirds are on their way to a more normal season following the chaos of last year's COVID-19 season.
With a more experienced team and a more consistent schedule, Head Coach Brock Spack and his team are confident they can finish ahead of what was predicted as a seventh place finish in the conference.
Returning starter Bryce Jefferson looks to have the QB slot locked up as wide receivers Jabari Khepera and Tanner Taula each found receptions in seven-on-seven drills.
The Redbirds kick off their season against Butler at home on Sept. 4 at 6:30 PM.
