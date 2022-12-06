LAS VEGAS, NV (WAND) -- The College Football Hall of Fame had 18 players in the Class of 2022 and two of them were local stars.
The Illini's Moe Gardner and Illinois State's Boomer Grigsby were both inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame.
Grigsby is the first from Illinois State and was a three-time All-American who still holds FCS records for solo and total tackles with 550.
Gardner was a two-time first team All-American and a four time All-Big Ten selection.
Each inductee was extremely humble during the press conference in Las Vegas.
