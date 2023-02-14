NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) -- Former Okaw Valley star and current Illinois State guard Paige Robinson is receiving some big time recognition from her conference.
It was announced that she's the Missouri Valley's Newcomer of the Week!
This comes after she averaged 26.5 points per game during their matchups with Southern Illinois and Missouri State.
This is Robinson's third Newcomer of the Week honor as a Redbird.
