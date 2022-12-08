NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois State's Zeke Vandenburgh is receiving a big time honor.
The Redbird senior was named a 2022 HERO Sports FCS All-American.
This comes after he tallied an FCS-leading 14 sacks this season along with 100 tackles with 21 of those being tackles-for-loss.
