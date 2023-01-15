CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Just one week after Skyy Clark stepped away from the program, the Illini have reeled in a new point guard.
Italian point guard Niccolo Moretti has signed a Big Ten Tender of Financial Aid and is set to join the program. He will enroll this spring.
Moretti was a member of the NBA Global Academy.
It is the Illini's second mid-season addition after they added Zacharie Perrin earlier this season.
