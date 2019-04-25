DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Jacardia Wright's illustrious high school football career officially came to a close on Wednesday afternoon as he began the next chapter: college.
The most prolific running back in Central Illinois history signed with Kansas State while surrounded by his family and friends at St. Teresa High School's cafeteria.
In this double-length WAND Sports feature, Gordon Voit speaks with Jacardia Wright, his parents, coach Mark Ramsey and mentor Clyde Chapman to help put into words a career that included 8,821 rushing yards, 150 touchdowns (both of which are No. 2 all-time in Illinois history) and a local celebrity status that only a few have attained in Macon County.