DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- For years, Decatur has had one burning question when it comes to local football: "Where will Jacardia Wright end up?"
Now in the third week of April in his senior year, the all-time St. Teresa great will give fans an answer: Kansas State.
School executive director Ken Hendricksen sent out an email on Tuesday afternoon announcing his intent to sign with the Wildcats. Head coach Mark Ramsey confirms to WAND Sports that his 8,000-yard running back will indeed be Big 12 bound.
Wright scored 143 career touchdowns between rushing, receiving and even one passing. At various points in his recruiting he held offers from Iowa, Minnesota and a host of MAC schools.
Wright's signing will take place at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24 at St. Teresa High School.
More information will be added here when it becomes available.