JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- The Jacksonville African American History Museum held it's grand opening following a Juneteenth celebration.
There for it all was Crimsons legend Crest Whitaker.
He's one of the athletes featured in the museum.
The Jacksonville African American History Museum features national and local history from events that happened right in the city.
Pictures and facts line every wall, from articles about the city's role in the civil rights movement to photos and bios of famous local athletes.
Whitaker says the museum offers a powerful message to visitors of all ages.
The Jacksonville African American History Museum officially opens on July 9th and will be open on weekends in addition to Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Its address is 859 Grove St., Jacksonville, IL, 62650.
The museum is also available to visit by appointment. Call Art Wilson at (217) 299-6017 for more information.
