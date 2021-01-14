JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- Jacksonville High School athletics are making their voices heard.
Wednesday night, players from their athletic teams gathered to be apart of a social media video that is geared toward grabbing the attention of government officials and IDPH.
The video is a part of the social media hashtag "Hear Our Voice Illinois."
In the video, athletes give their reason why playing high school sports this season is important to them.
Our cameras were there and caught every moment.
