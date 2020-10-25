JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- The JHS bowl will be getting a brand new court!
After unexpected water damages to the previous floor, the restoration group for the gym decided to make the change.
This is only the third floor that has been put in since the gym was built in 1952.
The restoration group will also put in a new concession stand.
