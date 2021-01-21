CLEVELAND, OH. (WAND) -- Jacksonville, Illinois native Blake Hance went from preparing for the end of the season as a member of the New York Jets practice squad to making a playoff debut for the Cleveland Browns.
Blake officially signed with the Browns on January 2nd and after one practice with the team, he made his playoff debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
WAND's Orlando Toatley sat down with him to talk about his experiences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.