CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini are coming off of their bye week with a 2-5 record but they'll face Penn State on Saturday without one of their key players.
Senior linebacker Jake Hansen, who got hurt against Wisconsin, announced via Twitter today that he had successful knee surgery and will miss the rest of the season.He is the NCAA's active career leader in forced fumbles with 12, which is just one behind Simeon Rice's Illini record of 13.
In his post, Hansen thanked family, teammates, coaches and several others. Hansen also added that he looks forward to pursuing a career in the NFL.
