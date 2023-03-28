CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illini guard Jayden Epps announced on Twitter today that he's entering the transfer portal.
This comes after the freshman guard played in 31 games, averaged 24 and a half minutes per contest and had 11 starts.
Epps averaged 9.5 points per game while knocking down 30 percent of his threes and shooting 41 percent from the field.
