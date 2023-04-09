CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Jayden Epps made his decision on where he will play next season.
The freshman guard announced on his Twitter Sunday that he will be playing at Georgetown.
Epps played in 31 games, averages 24 and a half minutes per game and had 11 starts. He also averages 9.5 points per game while knocking down 30 percent of his threes and shooting 41 percent from the field.
