DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Joe Caputo is taking on a new position as Coordinator of youth sports in the Decatur Public School district.
In this roll, he will work with schools in the area to organize sporting leagues and events.
He says his biggest challenge is to keep kids interested in sports at a young age.
