DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A month after winning the award, Elyce Knudsen finally got to lift the Jostens Trophy.
Millikin held a presentation ceremony for Knudsen during the softball team's doubleheader against Blackburn.
Knudsen's family and teammates cheered her on during the ceremony.
The trophy goes to the top men's and women's basketball players in Division III.
Knudsen is the first Millikin player to win the award.
She averaged 22.3 points per game in the 2022-23 season. She was second in the country in total points (647) and is sixth in scoring average.
