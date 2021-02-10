Only a handful of coaches were selected as IHSFCA 2021 Hall of Fame Inductees and two of them were from central Illinois.
Maroa-Forsyth's Josh Jostes and New Berlin's Jeff Harres were on the list.
Jostes is the man leading the Trojans dynasty. Listen to this, he enters his 21st year with Maroa-Forsyth and has won state championships in 2006 and 2012 and has been runner-up in the state eight different times.
The induction ceremony is currently scheduled for June 19th.
