DYERSVILLE, Iowa. (WAND) - Congratulations to the Jr. Dawgs of St. Teresa.
The team, coached by Brit Miller, won the 12U Field of Dreams Championship.
The Dawgs won courtesy of a walk-off from Carter Force in extra innings on Monday.
