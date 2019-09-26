SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- They have 12 state championships between the two of them. The game is named after them. And yet Ken (SHG) and Derek Leonard (Rochester) aren't shy about the fact that "Leonard Bowl X" takes a distant back seat to something more important in their lives.
"The Lord's Bowl is more important then (sic) the Leonard Bowl," a Ken Leonard text to Gordon Voit read earlier this summer.
Hear from the father-son duo on their deep spiritual relationship off the field in this WAND Sports feature story. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Rochester High School on Friday.