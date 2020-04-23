SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- It's no secret, former Sacred Heart-Griffin football star Albert Okwuegbunam will be drafted in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft.
The only question is where? So who better to talk to then the coach who has the most wins in IHSA football history, and his former head coach at SHG, Ken Leonard.
Okwuegbunam stands 6'5", 258 lbs and during his three year career at Missouri, he caught 98 catches for 1,187 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Albert O has stood out to scouts by running a 4.49 at the combine which is the fourth fastest 40 time for a tight end since 2003.