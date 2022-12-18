CHICAGO (WAND) - State champion coach Ken Leonard served as the Bears honorary captain for the game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Leonard is the Bears nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Football Coach of the Year award.
The Bears ended up falling to the Eagles 25-20.
