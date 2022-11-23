SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- For the second straight season, Sacred Heart-Griffin will be playing in the 4A championship game.
This time it's a bit different though as it will be Ken Leonard's final time coaching the Cyclones.
Undefeated SHG will meet up with Providence Catholic in Champaign.
The Celtics enter the matchup as a 13 seed with a 9-4 record but don't let that fool you. Their losses were to some of the best teams in the state of Illinois.
The Cyclones are 13-0 and will play one final game under the leadership of Ken Leonard. He's the IHSA's winningest coach ever with over 410 victories.
The game Friday will be Leonard's 500th overall in his career.
Kickoff between SHG and Providence Catholic is scheduled for 7:00 PM at Memorial Stadium.
