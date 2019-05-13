ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It's hard to imagine, but Kenli Nettles has technically only appeared in half of her career state track meets.
The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond superstar has six state medals thus far in her career, and that's without having competed in her junior and senior year meets.
[VIDEO: KENLI NETTLES REWRITES ALAH RECORD BOOKS]
In this WAND Sports feature, Gordon Voit talks to Nettles about her instant success in high school and her Division-I college aspirations. She's also fresh off an incredible four-for-four performance at sectionals against a stacked field.