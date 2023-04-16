GIFFORD, Ill. (WAND) -- An update on Underwood's "Kickin' Cancer" fundraiser. The event on Tuesday April 11 drew in over 1,400 people to support the Coaches vs. Cancer partnership.
This year Underwood said on Twitter they raised $433,000 and still counting for the American Cancer Society.
That amount is the biggest raised from this event since it started 10 years ago.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
