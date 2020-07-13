ORLANDO, Fla. (WAND) -- Other players see the NBA's bubble campus as a nuisance. Meyers Leonard sees an opportunity.
Instead of complaining about the meals or size of his room, Leonard has become a household name with his positive demeanor, fan interaction and hijinks -- from shotgunning Coors Lights to setting up a pro-caliber gaming station in his room.
"The Hammer" as he is known on the court (and when he stars in his other main role of gaming) has started all 49 games for the Heat this season. As he reaches a new career high on the court, he is also hitting a new high in the gaming world.
Plus, in this WAND Sports interview with Mark Tupper, the Illini expert recalls "The Dunk" against St. Teresa with Bruce Weber in the stands back during Leonard's Robinson High School days.
