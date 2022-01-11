DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Just a day after being named the CCIW Women's Basketball Player of the Week, Millikin sophomore and Unity High School product Elyce Knudsen has been named to the D3hoops.com National Team of the Week.
Knudsen led Millikin to a couple of wins last week by averaging 28.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting 61-percent from the field. She tallied 24 points in the team's win over Eureka on January 3, and followed that game up with a career-high 33 point performance in the team's matchup with North Park on Saturday.
Over the course of the season thus far, she is averaging just above 20 points per game. Millikin is now 11-3 on the year and is riding an eight-game win streak.
