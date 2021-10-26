CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Two Illini men's basketball players are receiving national preseason recognition.
Both, Kofi Cockburn and Andre Curbelo were named to big time watch lists.
We start with Cockburn.
The seven foot center from Jamaica has been named to the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award watch list and was voted to the AP Preseason All-America Team.
This comes after Cockburn earned consensus second-team All-America honors last season when averaging 17.7 points per game while grabbing 9.5 rebounds per game.
Now to Andre Curbelo where the Illini sophomore has been named to the 2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Watch List.
Former Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu won the award last season.
Curbelo is one of 20 named to the watch list after a season where he was named Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year, was third in the conference in assists during league play and had 12 assists in two NCAA Tournament games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.