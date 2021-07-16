Kofi Cockburn announces he'll return to Illinois after being in the transfer portal

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- On July 1, Kofi Cockburn sent a shockwave through college basketball by announcing he's entering the transfer portal.
Today, the consensus NCAA Second-Team All American announced he's returning to play at Illinois.
Cockburn, who was a sophomore in the 2020-21 season, was named to the Wooden Award All-American Team.
He averaged 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game while shooting over 65 percent from the field in his sophomore season.
Cockburn also ranked third nationally with 16 double-doubles.
