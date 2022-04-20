CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- To go to the NBA or to stay at Illinois?
That was the question and today, Kofi Cockburn announced he's putting his name in the NBA Draft and hiring an agent.
This means that the Illini big man's college career is officially finished after three seasons with the orange and blue.
This past season, Cockburn was selected to the Wooden Award All-American Team after he was the only player in the country to average over 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.
This was the second straight season Cockburn has been named to this All-American team, joining Dee Brown as the only two-time recipients in Illini history.
Cockburn has played a total of 90 games with Illinois. During this time, he's averaged 17.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 59.6 percent from the field.
In a statement he said, "This journey has been a very special one. Never did I ever imagine being a part of something so fun and extraordinary."
Cockburn thanked his coaches, mentors, teammates and family for supporting him, along with the Illini Nation fans.
"To play in the NBA has been a longtime dream of mine and I truly think it's time for me to take that next step. With that being said, I will be putting my name in the 2022 NBA Draft and signing with an agent," he finished.
