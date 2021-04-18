CHAMPAIGN, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Sophomore Illini center Kofi Cockburn has officially declared for the NBA Draft per an announcement the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award finalist made on his Twitter.
There is no word yet as to whether or not Cockburn has hired an agent or not which means we don't yet know if Kofi can or would even like to return to Illinois next year if he doesn't like what he sees and hears in the upcoming draft process.
Cockburn was the only player in the NCAA last year to average more than 15 points and 9 rebounds while shooting at least 60-percent.
He ranked third nationally with 16 double-doubles and led the nation in dunks with 78.
