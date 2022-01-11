CHAMPAIGN, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn once again earned Big Ten honors as he took home Big Ten Co-Player of the Week honors after averaging 26 points and 14 rebounds on 61-percent shooting in just 26 minutes per game during two wins last week.
He shares the honors with Wisconsin's Johnny Davis. This is the third time Cockburn has earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors and the second time of the season.
Cockburn recorded 29 points and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes at Minnesota and then went on to record 23 points and 18 rebounds in 28 minutes vs. Maryland.
Cockburn is now in the top-five nationally in both points and rebounds on the season, ranking fourth in scoring at 22.5 PPG and third in rebounding at 12.5 RPG. Cockburn is the only player in both the top-15 in both categories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.