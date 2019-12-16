CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Another week of college basketball has past and it's another week Kofi Cockburn dominated.
The 7 foot 290 pound big man earned Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week after he averaged 15 points, nine and a half rebounds and two and a half blocks per game against Old Dominion and fifth ranked Michigan.
This is his fourth Freshman of the Week honor which is a school record and get this, we're only six weeks into the season.
Cockburn leads all Big Ten freshman in scoring and rebounding and so far this season, he has six double-doubles which ranks him second in the nation among freshman.