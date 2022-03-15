CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Kofi Cockburn is just the second Illini men's basketball player to ever be named an AP First-Team All-American.
The only other being Ayo Dosunmu.
Kofi is the only player in the country to average over 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.
He's also a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy.
